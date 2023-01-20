All section
Gujarat: Sabarmati Police Station Distributes Blankets To Provide Relief To Needy In Cold Season
Gujarat, 20 Jan 2023 4:53 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Ahmedabad Police on January 14 shows Sabarmati police station officers distributing blankets to poor citizens in winter’s bitter cold with an aim to provide relief and warmth to the needy. Netizens appreciated the kind act; one user commented, “Salute to brave soldiers.” Another wrote, “Humanity still exists in the World. Keep contributing to the needy and less privileged people, and if everyone starts this, the World will be full of happiness and smiles.”
