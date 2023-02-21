All section
Gujarat: Eagle Stuck In Chinese Manja On Tree Rescued, Rushed To Forest Department
Gujarat, 21 Feb 2023 5:51 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A Twitter video shared by Hindu Raja Gayan on February 10 shows the rescue of an eagle entangled in Chinese manja on a tree in Vadodara. After multiple efforts, rescuers were finally able to retrieve the bird. The eagle suffered multiple cuts, was given first aid and rushed to the forest department for further treatment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
