The Logical Indian Crew
Group Of Men Try To Take Pictures With A Tiger, Viral Video Irks Netizens
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Madhya Pradesh, 11 Oct 2022 4:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The group of men can be seen walking toward a tiger in a video posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on October 6 as they eagerly wait to take pictures with the wild creature. In the footage, which is of the Panna Tiger Reserve, men can be seen stepping out of their tour jeep and taking pictures of the tiger. The tiger strolls into the forest, crosses the road, and seems dangerously close. The men continued to follow the tiger and record videos even after he crossed the road. Many social media users disliked this picture shoot attempt. "Not caring for their Own Precious Life!" "Taking Selfies to satisfy other humans!" commented a Twitter user.
