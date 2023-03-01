All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Green Vision! This Company Turns Waste Chips Packets Into Sunglasses
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 1 March 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Envisioning a solution for the growing plastic waste, Ashaya has come up with an innovative product - a sunglass made out of waste chips packets. A Twitter thread about the product story is now going viral and winning hearts. #recycle #chips #sunglasses
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal