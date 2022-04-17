Green Innovation: Eco-Friendly Containers Made Of Rice Bran, A New Leap Towards Sustainability

All section
Tamil Nadu,  17 April 2022

Supriya Sahu, an IAS official, uploaded a video of a container made of rice bran, which is just as helpful as a container made of any other environmentally harmful material. She posted the video and the caption, "Food containers made out of rice bran are leakproof, affordable, disposable and earth-friendly. Hotels, restaurants, food joints, it's time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in Tamil Nadu and switch to sustainable eco alternatives." Her Post is winning praise all over the internet. Shashi Tharoor also retweeted the video and captioned it as 'This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use.'

