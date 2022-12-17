All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Greater Chennai Corporation Installs Over 600 CCTV Cameras In Schools Under Nirbhaya Scheme
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu, 17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
At least 636 surveillance cameras have been installed at a cost of Rs 4.65 crores under the Nirbhaya scheme for the safety of students studying in Greater Chennai Corporation schools. Nirbhaya Fund would be providing an amount of Rs 5.5 crores for this new project of fixing CCTV cameras in the corporation schools. By this, the safety of women would be enhanced. There are a total of 281 schools under the GCC education department including 32 Secondary Schools, 38 High Schools, 92 Middle Schools and 119 Primary Schools.
