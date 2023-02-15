All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Goa: New Zuari Bridge Leaves Commuters & Locals Happy
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Goa, 15 Feb 2023 12:10 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
The new Zuari Bridge was inaugurated on December 29, and traveling between North and South Goa will never be the same again. The crucial connection over the river - which was the old Zuari bridge - was plagued by traffic snarls and was a nightmare, especially during the tourist season. But after the new bridge was inaugurated, according to Goa Times, they found commuters were pleased, traffic cops happy, and a general sense of ease.
