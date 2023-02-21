All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
GNIDA Developed New Industrial Sector Ecotech-10 Reaches Advanced Stage Of Completion
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 21 Feb 2023 6:01 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is developing a New Industrial Sector, Ecotech-10, at a project cost of approx ₹106 crores. Under the second industrial plot scheme, about 74.5 acres of land will be allotted through six plots of different square meters. Slated to be accomplished soon, various development works like internal road construction, drainage, sewer line works, etc., are at an advanced completion stage.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain