Global Investor Summit 2023: VC Of Lucknow University Rides Energy Producing Bicycle Made By Students Of Innovation Hub
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 21 Feb 2023 6:10 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Global Investor Summit-2023, scheduled for February 10-12 in Lucknow, opened new doors for youngsters in the state by bringing in massive investment for various sectors. Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University and AKTU Prof. Alok Kumar Rai rode an energy-producing bicycle made by the students of the Innovation Hub.
