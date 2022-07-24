All section
Gender Pay Gap: Women In Healthcare Earn 24% Less Than Men, Says Report

Tareen Hussain

Writer: Tareen Hussain  (Remote Intern) 

India,  24 July 2022

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Tareen Hussain

Women account for 67% of healthcare workers worldwide. Although as per the most comprehensive global analysis of gender pay inequalities, in the healthcare sector, women face a larger gender pay gap than other economic sectors. The raw gender pay gap between men and women in healthcare is approximately 24 percentage.

Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
