'Gender-Neutral Service': Indian Navy Inducts 341 Women Sailors For First Time Under Agneepath Scheme
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 4 Dec 2022 11:08 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
For the first time in history, the Indian Navy is inducting women sailors, said Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar while adding that around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived, and 341 of them are women.
