Ganga River Water Reaches Moksha Dham Gaya In Bihar
Bihar, 13 Oct 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on October 8 inaugurated Tetar reservoir under Ganga Jal Supply Scheme at Tetar in Gaya district. The CM also inaugurated the arrival of Gangajal in Tetar reservoir by pressing the button. About four and a half thousand crore rupees have been spent on this scheme.
