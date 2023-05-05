All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Gaming In India: Battle Between Growth And Taxes?

Devanshee Singh

Writer: Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Producer, Branded Content

She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a little better place, and she has started taking steps towards it.

See article by Devanshee Singh

India,  5 May 2023 8:18 AM GMT

Editor : Ankur Kumar Jha | 

Ankur Kumar Jha

Ankur Kumar Jha

Vice President, Client Experience & Monetisation

Ankur who specialises in branded associations is otherwise an introvert whose heart lives in the Himalayas. He often geeks out on the latest advertising trends and strives to draw the best synergy with leading Indian brands on their journey towards socially conscious digital marketing campaigns.

See article by Ankur Kumar Jha

Creatives : Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Producer, Branded Content

She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a little better place, and she has started taking steps towards it.

See article by Devanshee Singh

India's gaming industry is taking the world by storm, with over 300 million gamers and revenue of $2.8 billion in 2023. But with the possibility of a GST hike from 18% on GGR to 28% on Total Prize Pool, the industry's future is uncertain. Will the GST council decide to favor the booming gaming industry, or will it face an existential threat? Check out this video to get a sneak peek into the current state of the gaming world and what lies ahead.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devanshee Singh
,
Editor : Ankur Kumar Jha
,
Creatives : Devanshee Singh
Select A Tag 
onlinegaming 
gst 
gaming 
esports 
gamers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X