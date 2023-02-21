All section
The Logical Indian Crew
G20 2023: First Agriculture Working Group Meeting Starts In Indore
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 21 Feb 2023 7:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The first meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India's G20 presidency began at Madhya Pradesh's Indore today. It will be a three-day event ending February 15, where issues such as climate intelligent initiatives, adoption of innovative technology by small farmers as well as agriculture market information systems, wheat initiatives, agriculture risk management, and reduction of food loss will be discussed in detail.
