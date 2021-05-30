Videos

'Four Steps Of 'Badlav' For Rural India To Fight COVID-19': Dr Arvind Kumar Explains

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:20 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
As India grapples with a deadly second wave of Coronavirus, rural india with limited medical and health care facilities is struggling to defeat the virus.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, takes us through four steps of 'badlav' or 'change' that can help fight COVID-19 in rural parts of the country.


