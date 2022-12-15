All section
Foreign Tourists Provide A Fillip To Kerala's Caravan Tourism Policy Launched To Enjoy Picturesque Views
Kerala, 15 Dec 2022 5:44 AM GMT
The visit of a global travel group of 31 tourists to the State in 16 caravans reaffirmed that the State’s caravan tourism policy is moving in the right direction, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. Speaking after meeting the group on December 7, which is on a 50,000-km ‘automobile expedition’ from Istanbul in Turkey to Darwin, Australia. Mr Riyas said, “In a scenario when Kerala was expecting an uptick in foreign tourist arrivals after the pandemic, the visit of the global travel group gives a ray of hope to the tourism sector in the State. It has also widened the scope of the State’s caravan tourism policy,” he added.
