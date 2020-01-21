Videos

For Over 800 Days, Thousands Of Century Textile Workers Have Been Protesting To Reopen The Mill

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 21 Jan 2020 12:54 PM GMT

Since October 2017, thousands of workers of Century Yarn & Century Denim Mills, owned by Birla Group, have been holding a satyagraha against the unlawful selling and shutting of the mill.

In mid-2017, showing a loss of around Rs 100 crore, the Birla group had sold the mill with 84 acres of land, buildings, machinery etc. to a Kolkata-based corporate, Wearit Global Ltd., for a meagre price of Rs 2.5 crore.

