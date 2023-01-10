All section
'For Love & Equality': Delhi's First Queer Pride Parade Held Post Pandemic, Thousands Join
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 10 Jan 2023 8:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Lutyens' Delhi was immersed in hues across the spectrum as thousands of members of the LGBTQ community took to its streets to join the 13th year of the Delhi Queer Pride March after almost a three-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual march from the Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar was celebrated with dancing to drum beats, sloganeering, and carrying rainbow flags and placards. According to the organizers, the parade was also a tribute to the people who lost their lives in the pandemic.
