Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

For First Time In 190 Yrs, Kolkata Puja Immerses Durga Idol In Artificial Tank

West Bengal,  11 Oct 2022 4:10 AM GMT

A 190-year-old puja in Kolkata immersed its idol in an “artificial tank” on Vijayadashmi, in a bid to curb pollution. Residents of south Kolkata, the "Bonedi Baris" have a tradition of disposing the Durga idols in the Hooghly rive or other water bodies. The runaway paint from these immersions makes the water toxic.

