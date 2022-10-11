All section
For First Time In 190 Yrs, Kolkata Puja Immerses Durga Idol In Artificial Tank
Writer: Tarin Hussain
West Bengal, 11 Oct 2022 4:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A 190-year-old puja in Kolkata immersed its idol in an “artificial tank” on Vijayadashmi, in a bid to curb pollution. Residents of south Kolkata, the "Bonedi Baris" have a tradition of disposing the Durga idols in the Hooghly rive or other water bodies. The runaway paint from these immersions makes the water toxic.
