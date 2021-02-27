FM Nirmala Sitharaman Calls Fuel Prices Hike "A Vexatious Issue"

"It's a vexatious issue in which no answer except for the fall in fuel price will convince anyone. Both Centre and State should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers..." Sitharaman said while talking to reporters.

She also pointed out that the prices of Brent crude have been going up since November, and with the production cuts being forecast by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), there would be further pressure on oil prices towards the higher side.

The Finance Minister added that given this reality, it is for the oil marketing companies to decide whether they can cut the prices.