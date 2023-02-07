All section
Fishermen Join Forest Officials To Rescue Turtles Caught In Net At Dhanushkodi, Gulf Of Mannar
Tamil Nadu, 7 Feb 2023 6:31 AM GMT
Compassionate fisherfolks joined Forest Department officials in rescuing multiple turtles caught in a shore net in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi, Gulf Of Mannar, and released them back to sea. Appreciations poured in the comments section, and netizens were delighted to watch the turtles being released into the sea.
