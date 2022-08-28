All section
First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant Handed Over To Indian Navy
Kerala, 28 Aug 2022 8:02 AM GMT
The Cochin Shipyard Ltd on 28 July handed over the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant', the largest warship to be built at home, to the Indian Navy marking the end of a long journey after the construction of the vessel began in 2009. Vikrant, built at a cost of around ₹20,000 crore, will significantly boost the country’s naval presence and its reach, navy officials said.
