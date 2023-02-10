All section
The Logical Indian Crew
First In 136 Years! Indian-American Woman To Head Reputed Harvard Law Review Publication
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 10 Feb 2023 12:28 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The Harvard Law Review is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications which has seen Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former president Barack Obama as their editorial members. Carrying on the rich legacy of the academic publication as its 138th president will be Indian-American student Apsara Iyer.
