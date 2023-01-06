All section
First Batch Of Agniveers Begin Training At One Of World's Highest Training Centres Situated In Ladakh
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Ladakh, 6 Jan 2023 4:09 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Training of the first batch of Agniveers commenced at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Center, one of the world's highest training centers, on January 3. Rajnath Singh said that the Agniveers would be able to complete their education and acquire new skills during their training. "These individuals would be tech savvy and will be good for national improvement," he added. Fire and Fury Corps tweeted a video and wrote, "Training of the first batch of Agniveers commenced at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Center, one of the world's highest training centers. The brave Sons of Soil are ready for a new beginning and follow their heroes to uphold the saga of valour and bravery."
