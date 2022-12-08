All section
Fire Fighting Bot Developed Under iDEX Initiative For Indian Navy, Maintains Human Safety
Gujarat, 8 Dec 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Fire fighting bot has been developed by Swadeshi Empresa for the Indian Navy under iDEX initiative and handed over to INS Vikrant for user trials. It automatically detects the seat of fire & extinguishes it using water/foam, jet/spray, keeping humans away from danger. The SPARK grants - offered to startups selected through the DISC initiatives launched under the iDEX banner, are aimed at catalyzing open innovation enabling Indian innovators and entrepreneurs to deliver technologically advanced solutions to the Indian military.
