The Logical Indian Crew
Female Students At BHU Protest Against Poor Quality Of Hostel Food
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 25 Jan 2023 5:52 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Complaints about mess food are not a new thing. People who live in hostels can understand this problem very well, but in Varanasi's Kashi Hindu University (BHU), this matter reached the level of protest. The female students of BHU's New PhD Girls' Hostel raised slogans at the Vice Chancellor's residence. A video shared by @shashwat_BHU on Twitter shows students sitting on the road despite the cold. "These are PhD scholars of BHU. They have to give up their research and go on a sit-in late at night because raw rice and bread are being served in their mess. There is no internet in the new hostel made for 200 girls," reads the post's caption.
