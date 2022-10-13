All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Female Pilots To Be Inducted In Indian Air Force To Fly Light Combat Helicopters
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 13 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Women officers from the Indian Air Force will be taking the charge of flying the first ever Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopters. It is expected to create a level-playing field for many women officers who aspire to join the forces.
