Feed The Needy!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 11 Nov 2022 9:13 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg @projectkampalakidsfoundation is constantly working towards helping street and orphan children at their level by providing them food. They often play with them to make them smile. Look at the cute and happy faces waiting for their meal. Do support them by visiting their profile and extending your support. Much love to them.
