Heavy Rains, Harsh Winters Fail To Dampen Spirits Of Farmers Protesting At Delhi Borders

Farmers have been protesting in harsh Delhi weather for over 40 days now. Adding to their vows is the unseasonal rain over the past few days.

"Rain has spoilt our food, all our clothes and tents have got wet, that is the problem. But, we are determined for our fight. We can bear these small problems but if farm laws are applied then our generation will suffer. We will go back to our homes only when these laws are repealed," one of the farmers told news agency ANI.

Delhi has received rainfall from Sunday, January 3, but this did not dampen the spirits of farmers. "Rain and cold weather will not stop us. We are here for some reason and will not look back until we succeed," another farmer said.