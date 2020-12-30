Farmers Stopped From Entering Delhi At Moradabad Border

Hundreds of protesting farmers blocked a key highway leading to Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) on December 22 after they were allegedly stopped by the police. In the video, a farmer says that the police had stopped them from entering the National Capital even after the Supreme Court has given them permission to protest but the only condition is to not block the roads.

The farmers agitation entered the 28th day today as the protest started on November 26. On the farmers day, the farmer leaders offered prayers. In response to the protests Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the farmers from six states on December 25.

