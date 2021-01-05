Farmers Reconstruct Tents After Heavy Shower At Delhi's Ghazipur Border

Due to heavy rains in the National Capital, the tents of protesting farmers at the border points were damaged. Many videos of farmers protesting amid heavy rains went viral on social media. After the rain stopped, the farmers were seen reconstructing their tents.

Farmers from across the country have been protesting against the contentious farm laws for over a month now. The seventh round of talks with the Centre are being held today. The farmers have warned to intensify the protests if their demands are not met after the meeting.