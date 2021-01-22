Farmers' Protest: Underprivileged Children Provided Education In Makeshift Schools At Protest Site

Many videos of makeshift schools, libraries, gyms, malls, went viral on social media amid the farmers' protest against the three controversial agri laws at various border points in Delhi. One such video of a makeshift school where underprivileged children are provided education went viral on social media. The children are being taught how to read and write and are provided with books.

The farmers' agitation entered the 40th day on Monday, January 11. The farmers battling Delhi winters are yet to receive a response form the Centre. The Supreme court on January 11 asked the Centre to put the farm laws on hold as soon as possible or the court will intervene. The farmers demand the Centre to repeal the laws passed on September 27, 2020.