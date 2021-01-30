'From Lathicharge On Farmers To Protesters Entering Red Fort', How Tractor Rally Turned Into Chaos
Delhi | 30 Jan 2021 2:53 AM GMT
| |
On January 26, the tractor rally took a violent turn after the protesters broke the police barricades at border areas and clashed with the police in Delhi.
On January 26, the tractor rally took a violent turn after the protesters broke the police barricades at border areas and clashed with the police in Delhi. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to dispel the crowd.
The farmers camping at Singhu, and Ghazipur border held a tractor rally against three Central farm laws on Republic Day.
Next Story