Tractor Rally: Farmers At Singhu Border Break Police Barricades

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border were seen breaking their police barricades to commence their tractor march to the Outer Ring Road of Delhi, on Republic Day. More than 5,000 protesters entered Delhi, on foot and tractors.

Since November, last year, farmers are protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in Delhi since November. The protesting farmers had decided to take out tractor parades.