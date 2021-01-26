Government Offers To Put Farm Laws On Hold, Will Farmers Accept The Proposal?
Delhi | 26 Jan 2021 7:16 AM GMT
After the central government proposed to suspend the implementation of farm laws for 18 months, the farmer unions are holding meetings to decide the future course of action for their protest. Interestingly, the proposal has been put forward before the scheduled tractor rally on January 26.
