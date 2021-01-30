Hours After Singhu Border Violence, People Demand Protesting Farmers' To Vacate Tikri Border
Delhi | 30 Jan 2021 2:54 AM GMT
Tikri and Singhu borders have been the epicentre of farmers' protests against the centre's contentious farm laws.
Hours after a group of people vandalised the Singhu border and injured two police officers, another group reached Tikri border asking the protesters to leave the site. Tikri and Singhu borders have been the epicentre of farmers' protests against the centre's contentious farm laws.
Additional security forces have been deployed at the Singhu and Tikri borders in order to maintain the law.
