BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait's Tears Turn Tables, Farmers Return To Ghazipur Border Protest Site

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's cry for justice seemed to have turned the tables and provided momentum to the farmers' protest which was falling apart and appeared weak.

After violent clashes on Republic Day, many farmers had left the movement and were reportedly returning to their homes, but after Tikait's emotional outburst on January 28, they have moved towards Delhi again.

Groups of farmers from Meerut, Baraut, Baghpat and Muradnagar reached the site to lend their support to the union leader.

Earlier, following the Uttar Pradesh government's directive, the Ghaziabad district administration ordered the farmers gathered at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border to Ghazipur to vacate the area. It had also served a notice to the farmers under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of a nuisance).