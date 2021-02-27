Farmers' Protest: Protesters Build Toilets At Singhu Border
Delhi | 27 Feb 2021 8:26 AM GMT
Farmers protesting at the Singhu border have now started building toilets as the government has withdrawn all the facilities including toilets from the borders.
If location residents are generous, they let them use their toilets at home. Even some shop owners and petrol stations let them use their lavatory some times.
Yet, there have been many complaints about farmers using the fields and plots to relieve themselves. "They say they plan to continue their protest for weeks and months. The neighbourhood will get unlivable in a few days," complained a local shopkeeper at Singhu Border.
