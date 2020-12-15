Farmers' Protest: Police Use Water Cannons On Protesters In Chandigarh

While the country is observing Bharat Bandh today, Police sprayed water cannons on the protesting farmers in Chandigarh. The farmers all over the country are protesting against the new farm laws passed by the government on September 27, 2020. Earlier on November 26 and 27, farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border also battled water cannons and tear gas shelled by the security personnel deployed at the protest site.

The farmers leaders are expected to meet the Home Minister Amit Shah today at 7 pm to discuss the farm laws and the demands of the protesters for the sixth time.

Also Read: 'Crying Shame To Let Go Our History', Maharashtra Urges Centre To Save Aircraft Carrier Viraat From Dismantling



