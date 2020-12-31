Protesting Farmers Enjoy Pizza Langar Instead Of Traditional Langar At Singhu Border

In the ongoing farmers' protest, very unusual langar was served at the Singhu border. The activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union served pizzas for langars to the protestors on Friday, December 11.

Tirlochan Singh, one of the organisers, said that the enthusiasts had decided to do something different to boost the morale of the supporters. "Though we have been providing raw material and ration for the traditional langar we decided to organise pizza langar in addition to the community kitchens," Tirlochan said.

As seen in the video, pizza stalls were set up, and a large number of people gathered around the area.