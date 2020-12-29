Protesting Farmers Show Black Flags To Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar In Ambala

Protesting farmers raised black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy at Aggarsain Chowk, Ambala, on Tuesday, December 22. The Minister was in the city to address public meetings in support of BJP's mayoral and ward candidates in the Ambala Municipal Corporation election.

The protesting farmers tried to block the convoy of the Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister on Sunday, December 20, said that he would assure that the Minimum Support Price would always be there and he would quit politics if someone tried to abolish it.

Farmers have been protesting for over 22 days against the Centre's three new agricultural laws.

