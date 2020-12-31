Farmers Protest: Khalsa Aid Installs Hot Water Geysers To Beat Delhi Winter Blues
Delhi | 31 Dec 2020 3:04 AM GMT
The organisation had also set up makeshift medical camps and kitchens for over 20,000 farmers and their families.
Due to the harsh Delhi winters, the Khalsa Aid organisation has installed hot water geysers in the temporary makeshift bathrooms at the protest site. The organisation has been consistently devoting its time and resources in supplying food, sanitary napkins and other necessities.
