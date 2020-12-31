With Increase In Number Of Protestors, Farmers Install Automatic Roti Maker At Protest Site
Delhi | 31 Dec 2020 3:03 AM GMT
|
The Delhi Gurudwara Committee has said that the machine up to 2,000 Rotis could be made in an hour.
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest and the growing numbers of protesters at the border site, an automated machine for preparing chapatis for the protestors.
The ongoing farmers' protests across India is against the three farm laws passed by the central government.
