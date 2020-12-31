Agricultural Scientist Refuses To Accept Award From Union Minister In Farmers' Support

Agricultural Scientist Dr Varinder Pal has refused to accept an award from the Fertiliser Association of India amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

Dr Varinder Pal won the Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence from the Chemical and Fertiliser.

In the video, he said, "I wish that we shall work together for the nation and the government shall listen to our dear farmers. The work I did is only for the farmers and our nation, so I feel I would be guilty of at this moment I receive this award."

He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My conscious [conscience] does not allow me to receive this award from any government official, because of unnecessary pains given by the GOI to the peacefully protesting Indian farmers," Singh wrote in a letter.