Delhi: Sikh Man In Metro Urges People To Join Farmers' Protest On Jan 26

Ahead of Republic Day, a video of a Sikh man in a metro urging people in Delhi to join the farmers' protest was widely circulated on social media. The protesting farmers' at the various Delhi borders have decided to take out tractor rally on January 26, at the Outer Ring road.

Since November last year, farmers have been protesting the government's three contentious farm laws at several Delhi border points. The farmers have demanded that the legislation be repealed.