Punjab MPs, MLAs Stage Dharna At Jantar Mantar To Support Farmers, Allege Harassment By Cops

MP of Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu along with Congress leaders from Punjab MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, MLA Jasbir Singh Dimpa and MLA Kulbir Singh Zira have been on a dharna outside Jantar Mantar, New Delhi since past five days in support of the farmers protest.

"We are camping here to wake up the central government. It has become deaf and dumb to the farmers' demand, and instead of repealing the three anti-farmer laws, the Union Ministers are offering lollipops to the poor farmers," MP Ravneet Singh said.

The MP on Thursday, December 10 said that the Delhi Police tried to remove their tarpaulin shed close to the footpath, and the government is playing tactics to demoralise and forcibly evict them.