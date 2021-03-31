Bharat Bandh: Farmers Sing, Dance At Ghazipur Border Amid Peaceful Protest Against Farm Laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide strike in protest against the three contentious farm laws. The strike, which began at 6 am, will extend upto 6 pm, the union said.

"The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening," farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said. The union also said that during the strike, all businesses will remain shut, and no road and rail traffic will be allowed.