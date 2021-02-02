Fact Check: Twitter Tags Sambit Patra's Tweet Claiming Arvind Kejriwal Supported Farm Laws As Manipulated Media

On January 31, 2021, Twitter tagged a video posted by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as manipulated media. Even after multiple users pointed out that the video is edited, he hasn't taken it down.

Patra shared a video interview of Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Video shows that CM Kejriwal in past supported the three farm bills passed by the Modi government. In the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying. "Your land will not be taken, your MSP will not be taken, your Mandi will not be taken, Now farmers can sell their products across the nation. now farmers will get a good rate as they can sell the product anywhere outside the mandi. Dilip Ji this will be the biggest revolution in 70 years in the agricultural sector."



