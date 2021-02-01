Delhi: Over 2,500 Protesting Farmers Take Out Tractor March

The protesting farmers who have been protesting for 43 days now, will hold a tractor rally on Thursday, January 7.

This tractor rally is meant to be a rehearsal or a trailer for the tractor parade that would take place on the Republic Day, January, 26, as told by the farmers' leader.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha informed that thousands of farmers from Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur border have planned to meet near Kundli, Dasna and Sampla at the eastern and western peripheral expressways.

The security near the border and the expressways have been increased.