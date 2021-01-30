Protesters At Chilla Border Pack Tents To Return Home In Wake Of Tractor Rally Violence

Bharatiya Kisan Union's faction announced that they would withdraw the protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, citing the Republic Day's tractor rally violence.

In a video, it was seen that the protesters were packing their tents to go back home. After 57 days, the Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border reopened for the traffic.

"Our national president has announced that we are ending protest over the violence that took place in Delhi yesterday," said one of the protesters.

